What's on TV for Sunday, September 6

It’s fight night tonight on FOX with Yordenis Ugas taking on Abel Ramos in the welterweight main event.

Top Gear returns tonight on BBC, there’s a new episode of Lovecraft Country on HBO, and things get interesting on Beat Bobby Flay.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

FOX PBC Fight Night

It’s PBC Fight Night on FOX tonight. Tonight Yordenis Ugas is taking on Abel Ramos in the welterweight main event. Ugas’ most recent stats are 25-4, 12 KOs, while Ramos is 26-3-2, 20 KOs.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on FOX

Lovecraft Country

In a new episode of Lovecraft Country tonight, Leti confronts Atticus about his plan to surreptitiously return to Florida. Later, in search of missing pages to a crucial text, Leti, Tic, and Montrose head to Boston, with Hippolyta and Diana along for the ride. Back in Chicago, a handsome stranger nurses Ruby's disappointment over a squandered job opportunity.

Watch anytime on HBO

Top Gear

Top Gear is back with a new season starting today. Paddy, Freddie and Chris head on a British summer holiday in super-cheap second-hand convertibles. Meanwhile, Chris tests the new Ariel Atom on track, and Freddie attempts to bungee-jump an old Rover off a dam.

Watch at 8pm EDT on BBC

Big Brother

Fresh from Thursday’s eviction, the Big Brother houseguests regroup and new alliances are formed. We should also get an idea from tonight’s episode of who might be on the chopping block come Thursday’s eviction.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on CBS

Mexico Life

On tonight’s Mexico Life a couple is hoping to leave the harsh winters of Colorado for the mountains of San Carlos, Mexico. They found San Carlos thought some friends they play Pickleball with and now can’t get enough of the small town. However, while the town is small, the duo want to make sure their new home has plenty of room for entertaining.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on HGTV

Beat Bobby Flay

It’s Double Trouble tonight on Beat Bobby Flay. Tonight Damaris Phillips and Daphne Oz decide who has the skill to beat Bobby Flay. Later, Enrique Limardo and Jeff Smedstad go head to head in a culinary battle.

Watch tonight at 10pm EDT on the Food Network