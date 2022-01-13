What's on TV for Thursday, Jan. 13

Top Picks Tonight

John Cena-led superhero series Peacemaker arrives on HBO Max

Kat struggles to find the perfect way to celebrate her anniversary on a new Call Me Kat

Red digs deeper into Dembe's betrayal on The Blacklist

Peacemaker

Peacemaker arrives on HBO Max today. The show tells the origin story of the DC superhero that first appeared in The Suicide Squad, who is so dedicated to world peace that he is prepared to use force of arms to achieve it.

Watch anytime on HBO Max.

Call Me Kat

On a new Call Me Kat, Kat struggles to find the perfect way to celebrate her anniversary. Meanwhile, Randi and Carter continue to navigate their new relationship.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, the death of a professional tennis player leads the Task Force to a doctor who may be fixing the odds for a major sports betting syndicate. Red digs deeper into Dembe's betrayal.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

NHL Hockey

It's hockey night on ESPN, as the Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins take to the ice. The game is being played at TD Gardens in Boston.

Watch at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

United States of Al

Tonight on a new United States of Al, when Hazel gets in trouble at school, Riley and Vanessa disagree on how to handle the issue.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Brazen

Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive — and she'll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister's murder.

Watch anytime on Netflix.