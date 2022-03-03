What's on TV for Thursday, Mar. 3

Top Picks Tonight

NBC's trio of Law & Order shows all have new episodes tonight

A brand new episode of the CBS comedy Ghosts

The NHL on ESPN tonight features the Boston Bruins and the Vegas Golden Knights

Law & Order

Thursday is now Law & Order night on NBC, as the classic TV crime franchise airs its three current franchises — Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime — on the network.

Tonight on Law & Order, the CEO of a major tech company is found murdered in Central Park. Price and Maroun work to untangle a web of deceit to expose a cunning narcissist. Watch Law & Order at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

On a new Law & Order: SVU, Benson investigates allegations against a popular radio personality. Rollins goes undercover when a shocking confession leads to another crime. Watch SVU at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Finally, on Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Watch Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Ghosts

Tonight on Ghosts, when Sam and Jay have the ghosts bunk together to free up rooms for guests at the B&B, they learn that Thorfinn has been having night terrors, which inspires Sam to enlist a therapist to help him. Also, Isaac makes a big, personal revelation after he’s compelled to seduce his new roommate, Hetty.

Watch Ghosts at 9 p.m. ET/PT

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Boston Bruins are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in some NHL hockey. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Knights, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Young Sheldon

Tonight on a new Young Sheldon, Sheldon joins Dr. Linkletter and Dr. Sturgis on a science road trip. Also, Georgie continues to lie about his age.

Watch Young Sheldon at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

United States of Al

Tonight on a new United States of Al, upon realizing how much he cares for Holly, Riley tries to impress her with a romantic gesture.

Watch United States of Al at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Big Sky

On a new Big Sky, Ren intervenes with Jenny's plan to bring Jag into custody, while Ronald and Scarlett work together to find safety in a new environment.

Watch Big Sky at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Pivoting

On a new Pivoting, Sarah and Jodie learn of a local mom's scandalous Fans Only page and become intrigued by the potential financial upside.

Watch Pivoting at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

The Weekend Away

When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.

Watch The Weekend Away anytime on Netflix.

Call Me Kat

On a new Call Me Kat, when Max gets evicted from his apartment, due to his lack of financial control, he asks Kat for help with managing his money. Meanwhile, Phil decides he is too reliant on technology.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.