What's on TV for Thursday, Mar. 3
By Emily Price published
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top Picks Tonight
- NBC's trio of Law & Order shows all have new episodes tonight
- A brand new episode of the CBS comedy Ghosts
- The NHL on ESPN tonight features the Boston Bruins and the Vegas Golden Knights
Law & Order
Thursday is now Law & Order night on NBC, as the classic TV crime franchise airs its three current franchises — Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime — on the network.
Tonight on Law & Order, the CEO of a major tech company is found murdered in Central Park. Price and Maroun work to untangle a web of deceit to expose a cunning narcissist. Watch Law & Order at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
On a new Law & Order: SVU, Benson investigates allegations against a popular radio personality. Rollins goes undercover when a shocking confession leads to another crime. Watch SVU at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Finally, on Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Watch Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Ghosts
Tonight on Ghosts, when Sam and Jay have the ghosts bunk together to free up rooms for guests at the B&B, they learn that Thorfinn has been having night terrors, which inspires Sam to enlist a therapist to help him. Also, Isaac makes a big, personal revelation after he’s compelled to seduce his new roommate, Hetty.
Watch Ghosts at 9 p.m. ET/PT
NHL Hockey
Tonight the Boston Bruins are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in some NHL hockey. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Knights, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Young Sheldon
Tonight on a new Young Sheldon, Sheldon joins Dr. Linkletter and Dr. Sturgis on a science road trip. Also, Georgie continues to lie about his age.
Watch Young Sheldon at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
United States of Al
Tonight on a new United States of Al, upon realizing how much he cares for Holly, Riley tries to impress her with a romantic gesture.
Watch United States of Al at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Big Sky
On a new Big Sky, Ren intervenes with Jenny's plan to bring Jag into custody, while Ronald and Scarlett work together to find safety in a new environment.
Watch Big Sky at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Pivoting
On a new Pivoting, Sarah and Jodie learn of a local mom's scandalous Fans Only page and become intrigued by the potential financial upside.
Watch Pivoting at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
The Weekend Away
When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.
Watch The Weekend Away anytime on Netflix.
Call Me Kat
On a new Call Me Kat, when Max gets evicted from his apartment, due to his lack of financial control, he asks Kat for help with managing his money. Meanwhile, Phil decides he is too reliant on technology.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
