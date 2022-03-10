What's on TV for Thursday, March 10

Top picks tonight

The team prepares for Dr. Hamilton's surgery on a new Grey's Anatomy

Carisi's niece helps a friend report a sexual assault on a new Law & Order: SVU

On a new Young Sheldon, Sheldon dips his toe into the stock market.

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy is back with a brand new episode tonight. While Meredith, Amelia and the team prepare for Dr. Hamilton’s long-awaited, groundbreaking surgery, Bailey receives an unexpected offer. Owen’s impatience makes him a difficult physical therapy patient, forcing Link to intervene. In Minnesota, Nick makes a liver transplant a teaching moment.

Watch Grey's Anatomy at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Tonight on a new episode of Law & Order: SVU, Carisi's niece helps a friend report a sexual assault. Benson investigates a college's secret society that preys on female students.

Watch Law & Order: SVU at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Young Sheldon

Tonight on an episode of Young Sheldon, Meemaw's gambling room is a success, and Sheldon dips his toe in the stock market. Also, Missy starts a business.

Watch Young Sheldon at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Station 19

On a new Station 19 tonight, the Station 19 crew offers aid to a man who sets himself on fire. Theo proves his devotion to Vic; Sullivan seeks advice from Dr. Webber; and Travis comes to a realization about his love.

Watch Station 19 at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Love, Life & Everything in Between

An ode to Valentine's Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Harina

Named by YouTube as “the most viewed video of the year in Mexico” and based on the popular 2019 comedy sketch, Harina tells the misadventures of the Lieutenant and his partner, Officer Ramirez; a very special police officer duo in the pursuit of a serial killer known as “The Canceller,” whose target is to kill the most important social media stars with a very personal touch — cutting their thumbs and slicing their throats.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Call Me Kat

On a new Call Me Kat tonight, Kat winds up getting sick days before her local TV newsman plans a visit to the café.

Watch Call Me Kat at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.