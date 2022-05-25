What's on TV for Wednesday, May 25

Top picks tonight

Survivor

The finale for Survivor season 42 is here and after a grueling, accelerated 26-day season filled with new twists and advantages, castaways skillfully navigate their way to the final three, with one crowned the Sole Survivor. In addition to the two hour finale, an hour-long reunion show takes place immediately after.

Watch Survivor at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Chicago Med

Tonight on the season finale of Chicago Med, Will and Hannah clash over a patient in need of a kidney transplant. Crockett is faced with a tough decision when Blake is in surgery. Ethan and Archer treat the son of Med's general counsel. Med's family grows.

Watch Chicago Med at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire wraps up its 10th season tonight. In the episode, the big wedding day arrives and Firehouse 51 welcomes Casey back to celebrate the joyous occasion. Emma's plans to replace Violet come to a shocking end.

Watch Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Chicago PD

One Chicago's night of season finales closes out with Chicago PD. After an explosion rocks the case, the team scrambles to finally take down Escano as everyone nears their breaking point.

Watch Chicago PD at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Flash

Tonight on a new episode of The Flash, the Flash gets blasted with a shockwave forcing his body to age prematurely.

Watch The Flash at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Kung Fu

Tonight on a new Kung Fu, Nicky's desperation to find Mia intensifies after learning that Mia is beginning to unravel and that Xiao's prophecy may be coming true.

Watch Kung Fu at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.