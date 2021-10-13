What's on TV for Wednesday, Oct. 13

TNT kicks off its inaugural Wednesday Night Hockey with the New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche double header; Kidd spreads her wings as a lieutenant on a new episode of Chicago Fire; and it's "Take Your Son to Work Day” on a new episode of The Wonder Years.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Wednesday Night Hockey

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m. ET, then the Chicago Blackhawks play the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET on TNT's Wednesday Night Hockey.

Here's more information on the NHL's new broadcast partners, TNT and ESPN.

The Goldbergs

Tonight on a new episode of The Goldbergs: Never a sports enthusiast, Adam finds himself in a pickle with his peers when he's recruited to film his high school's highly awaited last football game of the year.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Chicago Fire

Tonight on a new episode of Chicago Fire, Kidd spreads her wings as a lieutenant. Chief Hawkins rides with Ambulance 61 to learn more about Brett. Casey takes a trip out of town.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Wonder Years

Tonight on The Wonder Years, it's "Take Your Son to Work Day" and Dean heads to band practice with Bill. But the "grown folks' business" at the music studio prompts Lillian to have to pick up Dean.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Masked Singer

Tonight on a new episode of The Masked Singer, the characters from "Group B" return for their second performances of the season, and a new wildcard enters the game. The season 6 contestants boast a combined 85 Grammy Nominations.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Reflection of You

A thriving painter's enviable life begins to fray at the edges when a bright young woman she once befriended resurfaces as a shell of her former self.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

The Conners

Tonight on a new episode of The Conners, it's Dan and Louise's wedding day, but it's a far-from-perfect walk down the aisle, especially when a weather report forecasts that a tornado is headed for Lanford creating chaos.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.