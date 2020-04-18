What's on TV this weekend on Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video

Source: Twentieth Century Fox "Stuber" premieres on HBO on at 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 18. (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Yep. Another weekend at home. Mostly at home, anyway. Perhaps you'll venture out for food. Or sunlight. But you'll do so with a mask, on, right? Because we should all be wearing masks outside. Inside, however, that's a different story. When you're home watching TV this weekend, you probably don't need a mask. Unless that's just how you roll.

Anyway. That's not the point. The point is, in fact, that there's a ton of stuff on TV this weekend. And not just on "regular" TV — like Saturday night's Global Citizen event that's just about everywhere (including free on The Roku Channel).

Or maybe you're looking for something a bit more premium. Below we've got your look at what's coming up Friday night, Satuday night, Sunday night — and Monday night, too, for good measure, since, like you, we have no idea what day it is half the time anyway.

Here's what's up.

Saturday, April 18, 2020

What's on Netflix

The Green Hornet

What's on HBO

Stuber, 8 p.m.; Westworld (repeat), 9 p.m. HBO2: Mr. & Mrs. Smith, 8:05 p.m.; The Town, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 19, 2020

What's on HBO

Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children Part 3, 8 p.m.; Westworld, 9 p.m.; Insecure, 10 p.m.; Run, 10:30 p.m.; Last Week Tonight, 11 p.m. HBO2: Crazy Stupid Love, 7:40 p.m.; Love Actually; 9:40 p.m.

What's new on Disney+

Just Roll with It (S1)

Monday, April 20, 2020

What's on Netflix

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original): Chefs compete to get the hosts and special guests high on elevated cannabis cuisine with their artful use of leafy herb, THC infusions and CBD sauces.

Chefs compete to get the hosts and special guests high on elevated cannabis cuisine with their artful use of leafy herb, THC infusions and CBD sauces. The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original): Drawing on interviews from the "Duncan Trussell Family Hour" podcast, this animated series follows a spacecaster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life.

Drawing on interviews from the "Duncan Trussell Family Hour" podcast, this animated series follows a spacecaster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life. The Vatican Tapes

What's on HBO

The Plot Against America Part 6, 9 p.m.; My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name 14: Rage, 10:15 p.m. HBO2: Team America: World Police, 9 p.m.; Hall Pass, 10:40 p.m.

What's on Amazon Prime Video

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

What's on Hulu

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

What's on Disney+