When does the Hulu Black Friday deal end?

The best Black Friday streaming deal this year has got to be the one on Hulu, and suffice to say it's become a smash hit with streaming fans. But it won't last forever, so when will the Hulu Black Friday deal end?

You see, the Hulu Black Friday deal is actually three in one. As well as a standard streaming subscription discount, there are optional add-ons that can get you Disney Plus or Starz at a reduced rate. And that's on top of an already great price cut.

Let's look at the main deal:

Disney Plus and Hulu: was $9.99 per month , now $2.99 per month for first year

Save $7 per month or $84 over the course of an entire year thanks to this amazing deal. You won't miss a single Disney-made show or movie and can also catch up on both streamers' entire back catalogs. You can also sign up to Hulu for just $0.99 through the same link.



If you've got $1-$3 spare, you might have already jumped on that deal. But if you're spending some time working out whether you definitely want to sign up, you need to check when the Hulu Black Friday deal ends so you can make up your mind by then.

The answer is Tuesday, November 28 at 11:59 PT, the day after Cyber Monday. You've got until then to sign up for Hulu before it goes back to its usual monthly price of $7.99, or $9.99 for the Disney Bundle if you want Disney Plus too.

That's a little earlier than some deals, with Amazon's Prime Video Channel deal and the Paramount Plus three-month price cut lasting until Sunday, December 3. However the Max six-month deal ends the day prior, on Cyber Monday.