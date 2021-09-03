When is 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2021 on TV?
By Lucy Buglass
Strictly Come Dancing finally has a confirmed air date — and the wait is almost over.
Strictly Come Dancing is definitely returning this month, with the BBC finally confirming the date that the first episode will air. Taking to Twitter, they shared a video of Tom Fletcher holding a paddle with the number 15 on it to start the countdown to the big day.
Their post read: "The countdown is ON! Only 15 days to go until and our #Strictly stars hit the dancefloor"
The countdown is ON! Only 15 days to go until @TomFletcher and our #Strictly stars hit the dancefloor 🕺 pic.twitter.com/bIE9hk5lWaSeptember 3, 2021
Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the announcement now that the full line-up has been confirmed, and we now know Strictly will return on 18th September on BBC1 and iPlayer. It will have its usual Saturday night slot and we can't wait for us to be entertained during those cold autumn nights!
This year, our fifteen confirmed celebrities include actors, musicians and comedians, and this series is set to make history with its first-ever male pairing involving TV chef and author John Whaite. Speaking about this opportunity, he said: "I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion. Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!"
In addition to this, Strictly is welcoming their first deaf contestant, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who wants to raise awareness about deaf people's relationship with music. She said: "I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers. But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me!"
Other contestants include Peep Show actor Robert Webb, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn, and The Crown actor Greg Wise, with Shirley Ballas, Oti Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood and Anton du Beke on the judging panel. Who else is excited?!
