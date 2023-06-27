Where you've seen the new Superman and Lois Lane

The faces of the future have arrived. The future of Superman, that is, and his leading lady, Lois Lane. DC Studios announced that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will play the iconic duo in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy film.

Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran (who will produce the new Superman movie) were looking for actors who can play Superman and Lois across their planned DC Universe, be it in movies or TV projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, over the weekend prior to the casting announcement, Gunn paired three actors and three actresses for screen testing in the roles and it looks like things must have gone well for Corenswet and Brosnahan because they were announced very shortly thereafter.

Since they're going to be around for a while, let's take this opportunity to learn more about David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan and where you've seen them before.

Who is David Corenswet?

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

David Corenswet has been tapped to play the dual role of mild-mannered Smallville native and reporter for Metropolis' Daily Planet newspaper, Clark Kent, as well as his superhero alter ego, Superman.

Corenswet exploded into the spotlight with a dazzling performance in the Ryan Murphy Netflix series The Politician. He's appeared in a number of guest roles on various shows such as Elementary, Instinct, Hollywood and House of Cards. He also created and produced a web sketch series called Moe & Jerryweather.

This will be his biggest role to date, and with it he'll join the hallowed halls of past Supermen that include Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Henry Cavill and TV's Tyler Hoechlin.

Who is Rachel Brosnahan?

(Image credit: Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan will follow in the footsteps of Margot Kidder, Amy Adams, Kate Bosworth and TV's Elizabeth Tulloch as the feisty reporter, Lois Lane, who ends up falling for the Man of Steel without realizing that he's actually her Daily Planet coworker.

Brosnahan might be best known for her role as Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for which she has earned an Emmy Award and two Golden Globes. She also appeared as Abby Isaacs in the series Manhattan and as call girl Rachel Posner in House of Cards. She's also had several guest roles in shows like In Treatment, CSI: Miami, The Good Wife and Gossip Girl.