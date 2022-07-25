Who got evicted first on Big Brother season 24?

It was the house's first real elimination of the season — who got evicted on Big Brother this week?

Taylor Hale on Big Brother season 24
(Image credit: CBS)

We're already eight episodes into Big Brother season 24 and we still haven't had a true housemate eviction yet, thanks to Paloma Aguilar's shocking self-eviction earlier in the season. So who from the Big Brother season 24 cast will be leaving the house first?

Ironically, the first housemate we're saying goodbye to is Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, who offered himself up as a sacrificial pawn against fellow eviction nominee Taylor Hale, who has been a house target all season. However, what Pooch didn't know was that he was the real target of not only this week's Head of Household, Jasmine Davis, and her Girls' Girls alliance but also of his own alliance, Oasis. 

All twelve members of the house — including his Oasis boys Turner, Pooch, Kyle, Monte, Joseph and Daniel — voted to evict Pooch over Taylor, with Girls' Girls members like Nicole and Ameerah putting in the work to sway the house vote in their favor. In Big Brother, the pawn always goes," host Julie Chen later told him. 

Needless to say, when Julie announced "Pooch will leave the house tonight," the 24-year-old from Staten Island was stunned by the results. 

“I thought I had a strong social game. It’s an opportunity. If I was on the other side I probably would have done the same thing. At least entertained it. I really had no idea. For it to be 12 to zero is shocking. I thought I would have heard from one person, but obviously, they were all on the same page," Pooch told Julie in his exit interview. "It is what they felt they needed to do. I understand that from a game point. When I heard 12 to zero I genuinely felt, ‘Oh cool, I’m straight.’ I thought it maybe would have been a little bit more split.”

During the parting interview, Julie let Pooch know that it was the Girls' Girls alliance that led to his Big Brother demise, to which he admitted that he "absolutely" underestimated them. "They got my ass!" he joked.

He also addressed the betrayal from his Oasis alliance. "The guys did what they needed to do, but it will be interesting,” he said. “I’ll definitely be watching. I’m excited to see what happens."

Who got evicted on Big Brother this week? Fans react

