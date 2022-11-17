Who got unmasked on The Masked Singer this week? A fan favorite was sent home

By Christina Izzo
published

'I'm disappointed I got beaten by an avocado.' Here's who got unmasked on The Masked Singer this week

Who got unmasked on The Masked Singer? Avocado on The Masked Singer season 8
(Image credit: FOX)

Who got unmasked on The Masked Singer Wednesday night was both a game reset and a shocking upset.

We're in the third round of performances and next week, the winner of this batch will join Harp and the Lambs in the season's semifinals, so tensions were high coming into Wednesday's episode, which saw the return of our wedding dress-wearing dragon Bride and the introduction of two new competitors. 

Given that this week's theme was "Comedy Roast Night" (with special clue guests Jon Lovitz and Drew Carey), it was no surprise that comedy stars were on the minds of our judges' panel when it came to guessing the performers' identities. 

Names like actor David Arquette and rom-com king Matthew McConaughey were thrown out for the Bride, who performed "White Wedding" by Billy Idol in the first round. Everyone from Whitney Cummins to Zooey Deschanel to Kathryn Hahn was theorized as the Snowstorm, who gave a chill performance of Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next." And the glittery Avocado, taking on "Hit the Road Jack" by Ray Charles, prompted guesses like Joe Rogan, Marc Maron and Tim Allen, thanks to some podcast and radio personality clues. 

Alas, our first unmasking of the evening turned out to be Bride. Online fans were correct in guessing WWE superstar Chris Jericho, the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Fozzy. "Total upset!" Jenny McCarthy exclaimed at his elimination, shocked that the fan favorite was going home early. "I'm disappointed I got beaten by an avocado...only on The Masked Singer," Jericho joked. 

That meant that this week's newcomers, Snowstorm and Avocado, were moving on to the Battle Royale round. The song? "You're So Vain" by Carly Simon, which was cheekily set to clips of judge Robin Thicke checking himself out in the mirror. 

"Could there be another upset right now?" Ken asked after the two performances. "There could be....if you judged wrong!" Jenny quipped. Indeed, one pitchy version made it clear who would be leaving us this week and after some final guesses, the Avocado was eliminated. It turned out to be Adam Carolla, radio host of The Adam Carolla Show and former The Man Show star. 

So we've got a new victor in Snowstorm, who has to beat out next week's performers to make it into the semifinals round. Will she freeze out the competition? 

Fans react to who got unmasked on The Masked Singer:

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 