Who got unmasked on The Masked Singer this week? A fan favorite was sent home

Who got unmasked on The Masked Singer Wednesday night was both a game reset and a shocking upset.

We're in the third round of performances and next week, the winner of this batch will join Harp and the Lambs in the season's semifinals, so tensions were high coming into Wednesday's episode, which saw the return of our wedding dress-wearing dragon Bride and the introduction of two new competitors.

Given that this week's theme was "Comedy Roast Night" (with special clue guests Jon Lovitz and Drew Carey), it was no surprise that comedy stars were on the minds of our judges' panel when it came to guessing the performers' identities.

Names like actor David Arquette and rom-com king Matthew McConaughey were thrown out for the Bride, who performed "White Wedding" by Billy Idol in the first round. Everyone from Whitney Cummins to Zooey Deschanel to Kathryn Hahn was theorized as the Snowstorm, who gave a chill performance of Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next." And the glittery Avocado, taking on "Hit the Road Jack" by Ray Charles, prompted guesses like Joe Rogan, Marc Maron and Tim Allen, thanks to some podcast and radio personality clues.

Alas, our first unmasking of the evening turned out to be Bride. Online fans were correct in guessing WWE superstar Chris Jericho, the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Fozzy. "Total upset!" Jenny McCarthy exclaimed at his elimination, shocked that the fan favorite was going home early. "I'm disappointed I got beaten by an avocado...only on The Masked Singer," Jericho joked.

That meant that this week's newcomers, Snowstorm and Avocado, were moving on to the Battle Royale round. The song? "You're So Vain" by Carly Simon, which was cheekily set to clips of judge Robin Thicke checking himself out in the mirror.

"Could there be another upset right now?" Ken asked after the two performances. "There could be....if you judged wrong!" Jenny quipped. Indeed, one pitchy version made it clear who would be leaving us this week and after some final guesses, the Avocado was eliminated. It turned out to be Adam Carolla, radio host of The Adam Carolla Show and former The Man Show star.

So we've got a new victor in Snowstorm, who has to beat out next week's performers to make it into the semifinals round. Will she freeze out the competition?

Fans react to who got unmasked on The Masked Singer:

wtf is wrong with the masked singer audience jericho was waaaaaaay better than the avocadoNovember 17, 2022 See more

I literally guessed @adamcarolla on Masked Singer with my family about 35 seconds into the clue package! Great job Aceman! @AdamCarollaShow @BaldBryan @GinaGradNovember 17, 2022 See more

I don't know which is more disappointing: The fact that @IAmJericho got edged out by an atonal avocado on @MaskedSingerFOX or that not one of the judges recognized those legendary pipes from the jump! At least @kenjeong paid some respect...#LeChampionWasRobbedNovember 17, 2022 See more

#TheMaskedSinger Avocado reveal is killing me! Adam Carolla done shocked EVERYBODY!November 17, 2022 See more

Good to see Adam Carolla on #TheMaskedSinger, but @IAmJericho was robbed tonight...November 17, 2022 See more

Even though Jericho was revealed in the costume, it was an illusion... It was actually Sebastian Bach singing!!! @sebastianbach @kenjeongNovember 17, 2022 See more

#AvocadoMask is @adamcarolla! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/AHELH3f0jmNovember 17, 2022 See more

Seriously, did any wrestling fans not know that @IAmJericho was The Bride on @MaskedSingerFOX ? I mean he has such a recognizable voice and most wrestling fans hear it a LOT.Sorry you got eliminated Chris but you're still one of my favorites in and out of the ring! pic.twitter.com/ZrFxkMJ5TJNovember 17, 2022 See more

#TheMaskedSinger I got tricked once again! Wow! #BrideMask @MaskedSingerFOXNovember 17, 2022 See more

Chris Jericho dressed as a pink dinosaur on the masked singer is the funniest thing I’ve seen all week pic.twitter.com/VEMDRzs0wSNovember 17, 2022 See more

HA! I was right who the Bride was in the Masked Singer and this is the hill I will die onNovember 17, 2022 See more