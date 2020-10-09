Whoopi Goldberg will save us all in the first trailer for 'The Stand' on CBS All Access

One of the most epic stories of the the apocalypse of biblical proportions is gearing up for a new iteration on one of the most promising streaming services. And we now have the first trailer for The Stand, which will debut on CBS All Access on Dec. 17.

For those who haven't read the epic tome (and you really should), The Stand tells the tale of a global plague that ultimately pits the survivors against each other in a battle of good versus evil. God and the Devil are in human form and lead their people from Boulder, Colo., and Las Vegas.

There's intrigue. There's romance. There are people being awful and wonderful and special and pretty much every emotion and every shred of humanity that you could squeeze into something like this.

And this is the latest iteration of the story — it's been made into a miniseries before. But this is the first time we'll watch it on something CBS All Access, which should provide for a little more leeway than traditional network TV.

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg is Mother Abigail on the good side, while Randall Flagg — aka the Dark Man — is played by Alexander Skarsgård.

In addition to Goldberg and Skarsgård, the series features James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month with advertising, or $9.99 a month without. It's available on pretty much every modern hardware platform and on smart TVs, and it's the exclusive home for other new hit series like Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and The Twilight Zone.