Why Elsbeth is not on tonight, March 20?

Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni is a lot of fun to watch in Elsbeth season 2 and you might be looking forward to a new episode tonight only to find it's not on. So why is Elsbeth not on tonight, March 20? Here's everything you need to know.

Elsbeth isn't on tonight because it's time for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. March Madness has arrived on CBS and that means the schedule will be disrupted over the course of the next few weeks. As such, CBS has given a little break to its Thursday night lineup and the next new episode of Elsbeth will air on April 3.

Here's what we know about the next new episode of Elsbeth, titled "Hot Tub Crime Machine":

"After a man's suspicious death in a hot tub, Elsbeth consults his wife Freya (Mary-Louise Parker), a decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her 'throuple' relationship, on the CBS original series Elsbeth."

The CBS schedule will be majorly impacted by the First Round of the tournament on March 20 and 21. That's when 64 teams compete in 32 games across a two-day period, and even when it's spread out across four networks (CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV) the games take up the entire day. That means you won't see episodes of other CBS favorites like Georgie & Mandy's First Wedding, Matlock and Ghosts season 4 on Thursday, or S.W.A.T. season 8 and Fire Country season 3 on Friday.

Elsbeth has been a breath of fresh air in the Thursday night lineup. The Good Wife spinoff is the perfect mix of levity and intrigue with its twist on traditional police procedurals; instead of spending the episode trying to solve the crime, the culprit is revealed at the beginning and the fun comes from watching Preston's Elsbeth try to put all of the pieces together.

In season 2, Preston's husband joined the series in a recurring role as Elsbeth's new nemesis, Judge Milton Crawford and fans have delighted in watching them share scenes together.

Thankfully, new episodes of Elsbeth will arrive in a few weeks so we can continue to watch her journey.

Elsbeth airs Thursdays at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS. You can catch up on all of the previous episodes now on Paramount Plus.