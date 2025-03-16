Why is Prue Leith not on Celebrity Bake Off?
Bake off fans are missing Prue after she has taken a step back from the celebrity version of the show.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 is back, but there is one notable absence becasue Dame Prue Leith is missing from this series.
Instead of Prue being by Paul Hollywood's side in the famous white Bake Off tent, this series sees Caroline Waldegrave joining the show to offer her own baking expertise.
Prue and Caroline are longstanding friends, with Caroline being the former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food & Wine.
But while Caroline is a welcome addition to the show, some fans are wondering why Pure is missing and whether she will be returning to the main series later in the year.
There is good news for viewers, becasue Prue revealed last year she only plans to miss the Bake Off spin-off shows and not the main series.
She told This Morning: "It's mainly because these things are filmed back to back. The whole way through the summer, so you start in April and you end at the end of August. Honestly, you get no time off. And, I'm getting a bit old and there's places I want to go, so I'm not doing this year's."
Phew!
Bake Off isn't the only show that Prue has been busy filming, she also recently appeared in The Masked Singer 2025 as Pegasus, as well as filming her own Saturday daytime cooking show called Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen season 2.
Prue's new series airs on ITV1 and sees her cooking up her favoruite dishes as she welcomes famous faces into her countryside home along with her husband, John.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Sunday evenings at 7.40pm on Channel 4.
Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen airs on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Saturdays at 11.40 am.
