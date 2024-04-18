Why is Station 19 not new tonight, April 18?

Station 19 continues to keep fans glued to their screens in the series' final season. While TV watchers have gotten used to seeing Andy (Ramón Rodríguez) and her team tending to gut-wrenching, sometimes tear-jerking, emergencies in new episodes of Station 19 season 7 on Thursdays, they won't be able to watch a new episode tonight on April 18.

As a matter of fact, both Station 19 season 7 and Grey’s Anatomy season 20 are taking a break from the airwaves tonight, as neither show is debuting a new episode or airing a rerun. It looks like ABC is opting to host a mini 9-1-1 marathon instead.

Starting at 8 pm ET/PT on the network, 9-1-1 season 7 episodes 1-3 are airing back-to-back-to-back, giving fans of the former Fox series a chance to catch up with anything they've missed this year on the show. This also gives viewers the opportunity to watch the storylines of 9-1-1 and compare them with those of Station 19 in trying to settle the debate about which of the two is the better firefighter drama.

With all of that being said, when can fans expect to see new episodes of Station 19? In a season that's been promoted as its last, every episode seems like it's high-stakes and a must-watch. Well, according to press material, it looks like a new episode of Station 19 doesn't air until Thursday, May 2. That can seem like a long time away, especially for those desperate to know if Vic (Barrett Doss) will get to keep or job or if she'll be fired for her latest antics.

When Station 19 does return, it will do so with episode 6 of the season titled, "With So Little to be Sure Of." Here is a synopsis of the episode:

"With both Vic's job and Crisis One in jeopardy, a flashback shows how the program has changed the lives of the team and the local community. Meanwhile, Ben keeps a secret from Bailey."

We'll admit, in addition to knowing if Vic will keep her job, we also want to dive more into the secret Ben (Jason Winston George) is keeping from Bailey (Chandra Wilson).

In the show's absence from the airwaves, now would be a great time to catch up with anything you've missed this season on Station 19 on Hulu.