Soap operas are usually on every day, but every now and then other programming events will bump them from our televisions. So why is The Bold and the Beautiful not on today, March 21?

The Bold and the Beautiful is not on today, March 21, because today is the first day of March Madness 2024 on CBS. With 64 teams playing over two days and across four networks (CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV), every inch of the television schedule will be filled with college basketball games.

The soap, which celebrates its 37th anniversary this week, will be bumped from the schedule on both Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22.

The Bold and The Beautiful will return with a new episode on Monday, March 25. Fans will be eagerly waiting for the show to return to see what happens in the aftermath of Hope (Annika Noelle) turning down Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) second proposal and his sister, Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), fierce insistence that Hope's relationship with her brother is over.

There has also been a lot of tension around Forrester Creations after intern Luna (Lisa Yamada) accidentally took her mother Poppy's (Romy Park) drug-laced "special mints" and ended up sleeping with Zende Forrester (Delon De Metz), thinking in her altered mind that she was with her loving boyfriend, RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman). Luna turned to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) for advice in the absence of being able to talk to her father, whom she's never known, while Poppy is trying to convince her nephew, Finn (Tanner Novlan), to help her daughter through this rather than reveal Luna's father's identity.

They don't call it daytime drama for nothing, folks! Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long before the show returns to our televisions. In the meantime, you can catch up on previous episodes on Paramount Plus.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.