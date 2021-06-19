Why isn't 'Casualty' on tonight and when is the next episode?

David Hide is cross about tonight's Casualty not being on!

Casualty fans are going to be left missing their favourite drama tonight (Saturday 19th June) as Euro 2020 causes scheduling changes once again.

TV fans are used to their favourite shows being moved around for big sporting events, but Euro 2020 has seen significant changes to when programmes are on across both the BBC and ITV over the past week.

Instead of Casualty airing tonight, there will be Spain V Poland on BBC1 instead, kicking off at 8pm.

We are yet to receive confirmation from the BBC about when the next episode of Casualty is on as it all depends on future football fixtures, however it will be either next weekend or early July.

What did everyone think of Saturday’s episode of #Casualty?There’s no episode this weekend but we’ll be back very soon ✨ pic.twitter.com/5BlIBfsqZAJune 17, 2021 See more

Casualty drama from last week

Last week's Casualty ended with some big cliffhangers, leaving viewers desperate to find out how the latest showdowns will play out.

First David Hide’s son Ollie was readmitted to the ED suffering from mystery symptoms. But while Ollie’s tests came back clear, Rash turned detective and ran some toxicology tests, only to come to an unsettling conclusion.

Rash became convinced someone close to Ollie could be poisoning him, only for David to find out and accuse Rosa of poisoning Ollie's water.

David then ordered Rosa out of the hospital, but is this the last time we have seen her? And more to the point, if Rosa isn't poisoning Ollie then what could really be wrong with him?

Rosa's secretive behaviour has caused big problems with David. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Ethan Hardy was still struggling to hide his Huntington's symptoms from everyone around him, especially after dropping baby Bodhi while looking after him.

Bodhi was completely fine after being checked out at the ED, however worried mum Fenisha wanted answers about what exactly happened that day.

But will Ethan open up about his health worries? Or will he continue to hold Fenisha at arm's length?

Casualty usually airs on Saturday evenings on BBC1 - keep an eye on our TV Guide to find out when the next episode is airing.