Why Last Week Tonight is not new tonight, March 23

If you rely on John Oliver to catch you up with some of the biggest stories going on with Last Week Tonight, then you’ll have to find a new source for your news this week, as Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 12 is not airing a new episode on Sunday, March 23.

Traditionally debuting between 11 and 11:30 pm ET/PT on HBO and streaming simultaneously on Max, there will be no Last Week Tonight episode airing at all on March 23, instead, reruns of The White Lotus season 3 will air in Oliver’s usual spot. (You can always stream previous Last Week Tonight episodes on Max if you want). But why is Last Week Tonight taking a break?

Oliver announced at the end of the March 16 episode that they would be off this week, but no explanation was given. The show does take these occasional breaks throughout the season. Sometimes they’re for holidays or perhaps an extended hiatus for a break in the middle of its run (a typical season runs from February to November). With no clear holiday occurring this week (unless you count March Madness), this may just be a break after airing for five straight weeks. Or maybe they’re working on a story or bit that’s a little bigger.

As for when the next episode of Last Week Tonight is going to air, the good news is that fans won’t have to wait long. This is a one-week break, as Oliver informed viewers again on the March 16 episode that they would be back on March 30.

Last Week Tonight has become acclaimed for its blend of comedy and deep dives into various issues that impact Americans and others around the world. So far in season 12, Oliver has given detailed reports on the first few weeks of President Trump’s second term in office, content moderation on Facebook, tipping practices and laws, ICE detention facilities and sports betting.

When Last Week Tonight returns, if you want to watch you either need to have access to HBO’s cable channel through a pay-TV provider or be signed up for Max. As mentioned, a Max subscription will also allow you to watch previous episodes and seasons of Last Week Tonight.