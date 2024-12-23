Why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new this week, December 23-27
The Late Show is on holiday.
Stephen Colbert must have been really good this year, because he and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are getting the entire week of Christmas, December 23-27, off. No new episodes of the late-night talk show are going to air during the week. Instead, CBS will have reruns of the show in its usual 11:35 pm ET/PT time slot.
If you didn’t catch the December 19 episode of The Late Show, Colbert announced in his opening monologue that it was going to be their last show of the year. That means not only are there not going to be new episodes this week, but The Late Show will also be off December 30, December 31, and we’d suspect January 1-3 as well (CBS has not released the official schedule for December 30-January 3, but we’d guess more reruns will be shown of the talk show in its time slot). If that's the case, the earliest possible date for a new episode of The Late Show is going to be Monday, January 6.
If The Late Show is part of your nightly viewing habits and you want to know what reruns are going to be airing this week, take a look at the complete schedule directly below, starting with Monday, December 23:
- Timothée Chalamet
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Original airdate December 12, 2024
Tuesday, December 24
- Mindy Kaling
- Stand-up comedy from Saul Trujillo
- Original airdate December 10, 2024
Wednesday, December 25
- Nicole Kidman
- Bill Skarsgård
- Holiday “First Drafts” with Evie McGee Colbert
- Original airdate December 16, 2024
Thursday, December 26
- Brian Cox
- Yulia Navalnaya
- Original airdate October 21, 2024
Friday, December 27
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
- Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
- Performance by Doechii
- Original airdate December 4, 2024
You can watch all of these reruns of The Late Show live on CBS if you have a traditional pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV). You can also watch these episodes, or any previous episode of The Late Show that you want, on-demand whenever you want if you have a Paramount Plus subscription.
Colbert isn’t the only late-night host taking the holidays off. Fellow CBS late-night program After Midnight is airing reruns all week, as are Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.