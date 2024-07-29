Why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new this week, July 29-August 2

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is getting at least one more week off this summer, as the CBS late-night talk show is not going to be airing new episodes for the week of July 29 to August 2. However, if The Late Show is part of your nightly routine, it should be a little comforting to know that reruns are going to air each night in its usual time slot of 11:35 pm ET/PT on the network.

As for why Colbert is taking the week off, CBS did not provide an official reason, but the host hinted at one during the monologue of his most recent new episode that aired on Thursday, July 25. While commenting on how Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democratic front-runner for the presidency, has seen strong support from those 18-34, Colbert said, "We youth love Kamala Harris. Dab on my rizz kings. I am one of you. Or, I will be after this vacation." So it seems like the late-night host is taking time for some R&R before things pick up as we head into fall.

The timing almost certainly has to do with the fact that the Paris Olympics are currently underway. NBC is carrying coverage of the games in both primetime and typically after local news starting just after 11:30 pm. That has bumped The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from NBC for the next couple of weeks. The other flagship late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is also taking time off, as are additional late-night shows After Midnight and Late Night with Seth Meyers. It is unclear if this is a one-week absence for Colbert and company, or if shows will take off for the entire two weeks of the Olympic games.

In the meantime, here is the slate of reruns of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for the week of July 29-August 2:

Monday, July 29

Seth Meyers

Performance by Omar Apollo

Original airdate June 12, 2024

Tuesday, July 30

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Martha Stewart

Original airdate July 10, 2024

Wednesday, July 31

Jude Law

Performance by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Original airdate June 13, 2024

Thursday, August 1

Glen Powell

Charlamagne Tha God

Original airdate July 17, 2024

Friday, August 2

Keanu Reeves

Performance by Charles Wesley Godwin

Original airdate July 22, 2024

This is the third break that Colbert has taken this summer. He first took off May 27-31 (Memorial Day started off that week), and then had two weeks off between June 24 and July 5 (around the Independence Day holiday).

If you want to watch The Late Show reruns on CBS, all you need is access to your local CBS station. But you can also watch these or any other previous episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert if you subscribe to Paramount Plus.