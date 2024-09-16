Why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert not new tonight, September 16

Fans of Stephen Colbert won't be able to start off their week with the talk show host, as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not airing a new episode on CBS for Monday, September 16. Instead, a rerun of a previous episode is going to play in The Late Show's usual 11:35 pm ET/PT time slot.

This is the first time that Colbert has taken a night off since the "new season" of the talk show began at the start of September. Why? The official reason hasn't been shared by CBS or Colbert himself, but it's possible that Colbert and his team wanted to give themselves a day as many of them were at the Emmys on Sunday, September 15, in Los Angeles (they film in New York). Also, Colbert and his wife Evie McGee Colbert's new cookbook, Does This Taste Funny? Recipes Our Family Loves , releases on Tuesday, September 17, so Colbert is a busy man.

Even so, the good news is this won't be a week-long break like The Late Show saw multiple times over the summer. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be back with all new episodes for Tuesday, September 17, through Thursday, September 19, this week (Fridays are always reruns for the talk show). Take a look at the full slate of guests set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week:

Monday, September 16

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Performance by Mavis Staples and Jeff Tweedy

Special appearances by Jennifer Hudson and Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and Jameson Taillon of the Chicago Cubs

Original airdate August 22, 2024

Tuesday, September 17

Jeremy Strong

Dr. Francis Collins

Wednesday, September 18

Rachel Maddow

Performance by Shaboozey

Thursday, September 19

Anderson Cooper

Performance by Sting

Friday, September 20

Stephen Curry

Senator Mark Kelly

Original airdate September 5, 2024

Other network late night shows Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show's follow-up After Midnight are all new tonight.

Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Daily Show may be following suit with The Late Show as both are not airing new episodes on Monday, September 16. Late Night will air a rerun at its 12:36 am ET/PT time slot, while The Daily Show will not air at all on Comedy Central at 11 pm ET/PT on September 16. Both shows look like they'll be back with new episodes on Tuesday, September 17.

If you want to watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when episodes air on CBS, you need one of the following services: a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna that receives local station signals, a live TV streaming service (i.e., Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription. To watch the talk show on-demand, any Paramount Plus subscription works.