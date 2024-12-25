Why The Young and the Restless is not new on December 25

The usual daytime lineup sees some interruptions in the schedule this week, and that includes The Young and the Restless taking a break from airing a new episode on Wednesday, December 25.

Most people will recognize that December 25 is Christmas. As such, the powers that be at CBS are opting not to release a new episode of The Young and the Restless today. But the soap won’t be off the air completely, as a previously aired episode from Christmas Eve 1985 will be shown. The classic episode features Victor (Eric Braeden) being torn between Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) having marital issues with her then-husband Paul (Doug Davidson) and Danny (Michael Damian) wishing for a miracle of some sorts.

Now if recent history is a teacher, when The Young and the Restless opts to re-air an episode from years ago, it’s usually to help remind viewers of something before a big new storyline takes off. Viewers will recall that the last big trip down memory lane consisted of re-aired episodes involving Eve Howard (﻿Margaret Mason), which were useful given the big storyline that emerged with Jordan (Colleen Zenk), Claire (Hayley Erin) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck). So could The Young and the Restless be in the process of giving fans a reminder of something before new storylines emerge in the new year?

If this turns out to be the case, then we have to wonder if Ashley will soon become an obstacle in the Victor/Nikki romance again? Or will the episode tie into the mystery surrounding Ashley’s dissociative identity disorder? With Danny and Christine (Lauralee Bell) headed back to Genoa City, will the old episode foreshadow something involving them? We’d bring up Lauren and Paul, but considering Lauren is with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Paul returning to Genoa City any time soon is unlikely, we doubt the rerun episode deals with the duo.

With all that being said, only time will tell if The Young and the Restless episode airing this Christmas proves to be a hint for future chaos in Genoa City or not. By the way, the next new episode of The Young and the Restless airs on December 26.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.