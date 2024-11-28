Why The Young and the Restless is not new on November 28 and November 29

The drama in Genoa City is taking a brief pause, as there will be no new episodes of The Young and the Restless airing on Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29. This means fans will have to wait a little longer to see what happens next for their favorite soap players.

If you’re asking yourself why The Young and the Restless is taking a break, that boils down to turkey and football. Thursday, November 28, is Thanksgiving in the US, so the powers that be are opting not to air a new episode on the holiday. Instead, CBS is airing a special NFL game as the Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions, kicking off at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT. Then on Friday, November 29, the soap is again being bumped for football, but this time for the college matchup between Minnesota and Wisconsin. That game is scheduled to start at noon ET/9 am PT on CBS.

With the next new episode of The Young and the Restless not slated to air until Monday, December 2, fans have some time on their hands to contemplate what happens next in Genoa City. For example, now that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) finally has control of Chancellor Industries, will she prove to the world she was meant to take over the company with Claire (Hayley Erin) by her side, or will things take a disastrous turn? Especially, with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) lurking in the wings and Billy (Jason Thompson) still fuming he was fired from the company by his mother.

Speaking of Jordan, previews indicate she’ll bump into Claire during the week of December 2, so will Claire’s alarm bells go off recognizing her great-aunt? Or will Jordan, the master of prison breaks and disguise, do enough to throw Claire off her scent?

And what of Victor (Eric Braeden)? Who will he manage to antagonize in the near future? Will he continue to get under Billy’s skin? Will he take a few digs at Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters)? Or will Victor goad all three and throw in someone like Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) for good measure? Fans will just have to wait until next week to see what’s about to unfold in Genoa City.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus .