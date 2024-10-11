Will there be a Disney Plus Black Friday deal in 2024?

Thanks to all the discounts offered on streaming services over the Black Friday sales season, it's easy to pick up and test various platforms without breaking the bank, and that's traditionally been the case with Disney Plus. So will that remain true this time around, will we see a Disney Plus deal over Black Friday?

Once a single day, and now a veritable season, Black Friday is a sales period which will start in early November, though in 2024 the day itself is Friday, November 29. Most big brands get in on the sales with Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Nike all examples of companies that offer discounts on various products, and Disney is no different.

Disney Plus is the streaming service of the House of Mouse, offering its movies and TV shows to stream online. It's the third-biggest streamer in the world in terms of audience size with many flocking for its catalogue of Star Wars, Marvel and classic animated fare.

But you're here to find out: will Disney Plus see a Black Friday deal? While we can't say with any certainty, given that the sales haven't begun yet, we can use precedent to make some educated guesses, plus find you other ways to save. So let's take a look as to whether there will be an Disney Plus deal over Black Friday.

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Disney Plus subscriptions?

In the past, Disney has offered reductions on the price of a subscription to Disney Plus over the fall season. However in 2023's Black Friday, Disney Plus didn't get a price cut, and I feel pretty confident saying that it won't in 2024 either.

Why's that? Well, it's because Disney just discounted the price of Disney Plus only recently. Throughout the latter half of September, you could sign up to the service's ad-enabled tier for just $1.99 / £1.99 for your first three months (usually $4.99 / £4.99).

This is the same deal that we saw last fall, and similar to the Black Friday one from the year before, but slowly Disney seems to be divorcing the deal from the Black Friday season.

We can't say for absolute certainty that there won't be another Disney Plus deal for Black Friday, but it seems very unlikely so soon after the September sale. However there will almost definitely still be a way to save money...

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Disney?

Whether or not Disney Plus itself gets a Black Friday deal, it's exceedingly likely that Disney itself will offer sales and discounts over the season on other products.

The Disney Store, and the company's Amazon store, have previously hosted sales so you can buy gifts or Christmas items for a reduced price. We'll launch some gift guides on those stores whenever the sales begin.

In addition other Disney streaming services, like Hulu and ESPN Plus, possibly will see Black Friday discounts based on precedent. So you'll still be able to save money and stream Disney videos.

When early Black Friday Disney deals begin, we'll highlight some that might pique your interest.