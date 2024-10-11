Will there be a Peacock Black Friday deal in 2024?

If you've been thinking about testing out Peacock to see what the streaming service offers, then you might be wondering whether Black Friday will bring you a way to sign up for less.

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service, and that means its library has a big mix of Universal movies and NBC-broadcast shows and sports. The streamer also gets its fair share of originals with 2024 bringing the likes of Apples Never Fall, Those About to Die and Fight Night.

While many retailers and companies offer discounts throughout November each year, Black Friday itself will be on Friday, November 29 this year.

Sports fans may have flocked to Peacock over the Olympics, but if you've not yet had an opportunity to test out the streaming service, perhaps a Black Friday deal in 2024 will give you the push you need to sign up.

Based on last year, we'll probably hear more about a Peacock Black Friday deal in mid-November, and we'll update this article then. But before then, we can use precedent in order to make some predictions about what we could see.

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Peacock subscriptions?

Based on my experience covering Black Friday for the last few years, I'd say that it's pretty likely that there will be a Peacock Black Friday deal.

In the sales last year, a discount began the week prior to Black Friday which saw the cost of ad-enabled Peacock reduced from $5.99 to $1.99 per month for your first year of subscription.

In total you'd save $48 with this discount, and if you signed up last year, your discount will soon expire so a Black Friday deal on Peacock will arrive just at the right time.

Peacock hasn't confirmed whether it'll repeat its discount in 2024, or offer another one. But we'll update this article if and when that changes.

Will there be more Black Friday streaming deals?

Black Friday will bring plenty of deals across many types of device and service, and that'll certainly include streaming services, so if you've got shows to catch up on then the discounts will be very useful.

Over last year's Black Friday, as well as Peacock, we saw discounts on Hulu, Max, Paramount Plus, Fubo and Philo. Peacock was one of the better ones, but there were some even bigger discounts too.

Above you can find linked my guides on all the other streaming services and whether they'll see discounts over 2024's Black Friday.