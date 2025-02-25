You can now watch 'Certified Fresh,' Oscar-nominated Timothée Chalamet movie at home

If you’ve been trying to catch up with all of the 2025 Oscar Best Picture nominees ahead of the awards ceremony on March 2, then things just got a little bit easier as you can buy or rent A Complete Unknown at home, now available via digital on-demand platforms.

Starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown portrays the iconic musician’s transformative years as he rose to stardom in the 1960s, all culminating in a legendary, and controversial, performance at the Newport Folk Festival. Appearing alongside Chalamet in the movie are Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook and Scoot McNairy.

In addition to being both “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” on Rotten Tomatoes (read our A Complete Unknown review for our thoughts), A Complete Unknown earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (James Mangold), Best Actor for Chalamet and Best Supporting nominations for Barbaro and Norton. Now you can see why it earned all that acclaim from the comfort of your couch.

You can rent A Complete Unknown via Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango at Home and other digital on-demand platforms. If you prefer to own your movies on physical media, A Complete Unknown is going to release a 4K UHD copy of the movie, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound, on April 1. Owning the movie will also get you bonus features, including a “Making of A Complete Unknown” feature and audio commentary from Mangold (some bonus features may vary depending on the product).

With A Complete Unknown’s release on digital, a majority of this year’s Best Picture nominees are now available to watch at home. That includes Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked. That means the only not available to watch at home is I’m Still Here.

What we still don’t know is when A Complete Unknown is going to be released as part of a major streaming platform. However, as a Searchlight Pictures movie, when that happens it will most likely be on either Hulu or Disney Plus in the US (just Disney Plus outside the US).

Need any more convincing? Watch the A Complete Unknown trailer right here:

