YouTube TV price going up by $8

Get ready to adjust your budgets, YouTube TV subscribers, as the live TV streaming service has announced it is raising its monthly subscription fee. The YouTube TV price hike is going to cost subscribers an additional $8 a month, as the subscription fee is changing from $64.99 to $72.99. The change is effective immediately (as of March 16) for new subscribers, while existing users will see the price change starting April 18.

YouTube TV shared the news to its current subscribers in an email, where it says that the reason for the 12% price increase is due to rising content costs.

"After nearly three years, we're adjusting our monthly price from $64.99/month to $72.99/month," the email reads. "As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in the quality of our service, we are updating our price to keep bringing you the best possible service."

If you're wondering what some of those investments in the service are, YouTube announced its new multiview feature, which is currently being tested by select users during the March Madness college basketball tournament. Another updated feature announced in the email was that YouTube TV is lowering the monthly cost for its 4K Plus add-on by half, from $19.99 per month to $9.99 per month, effective immediately.

To top it all off, YouTube TV is going to be the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket, allowing fans to watch out-of-market NFL games starting with the 2023 regular season. Signing up for Sunday Ticket via YouTube TV is going to cost an additional monthly fee.

Though YouTube TV did recently say goodbye to another major sport offering, removing MLB Network from its channel lineup after a new deal could not be reached.

Still, the live TV streaming service offers more than 100 channels, including all local TV stations, unlimited DVR storage, up to six accounts per household, the ability to have three streams going at once and add-on options that include HBO Max, Starz and more.

This price raise puts YouTube TV closer to the monthly cost of other big name live TV streaming services like FuboTV (starting at $74.99 per month) and Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 per month with ads, $82.99 per month with no ads). Sling TV offers the best deal among the big four live TV streaming services (starting at $40), though its channel selection is a bit less than the others.

