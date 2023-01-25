'You’ve outdone yourself' Love Island viewers in shock over brand new twist

We're deep into week two of Winter Love Island 2023 and so far it's been a similar predictable format to what we've seen before — until now. The plot twist at the end of tonight's episode has gotten fans talking and for good reason.

At the start of the episode, teary-eyed islanders said goodbye to Haris and Anna-May, who were dumped from the villa. The next day they (quickly!) moved on and got very excited over a 90s-themed party.

(Image credit: ITV Pictures)

However, the slow-motion dancing came to an abrupt end when one of the islanders received a text informing them there would be a recoupling in which the boys would choose first. So far, nothing groundbreaking.

But the tense music didn't stop there, so it was obvious something else was coming. Another islander then received a text saying that before the boys choose, there were two things they needed to know.

Spencer and Ellie arrive at the villa (Image credit: ITV Pictures)

They then received another text introducing Ellie and Spencer, the brand new bombshells who were about to walk into the villa. Straight after, another text landed, revealing that the bombshells would pick their partners first... Not bad for a plot twist!

Given that this is a brand new twist that we haven't seen on the show, it's not surprising that fans were excited that producers are mixing it up.

One view wrote on Twitter: "WHAATTTTT love island you’ve out done yourself! This is crazy."

Another wrote: "I’m loving the twists this season. Letting the bombshells pick first, love it."

WHAATTTTT love island you’ve out done yourself! This is crazy #LoveIslandJanuary 25, 2023 See more

I’m loving the twists these season. Letting the bombshells pick first, love it. #LoveIslandJanuary 25, 2023 See more

"YASS THE PRODUCERS ARE PRODUCING", a third added; while another also said: "I thought “just another boring recoupling” and then… boom, plot twist".

YASS THE PRODUCERS ARE PRODUCING #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0cWZsUXI78January 25, 2023 See more

I thought “just another boring recoupling” and then… boom, plot twist #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/34iRkzLS3ZJanuary 25, 2023 See more

Others pointed out that adding new twists to the show not only makes good TV, but also helps the islanders not get too comfortable.

"Finally Love Island is using a new blueprint. The old ways were too predictable. Had every islander prepared. This keeps everyone On their TOES and viewers INTERESTED", the viewer wrote.

Finally Love Island is using a new blueprint. The old ways were too predictable. Had every islander prepared. This keeps everyone On their TOES and viewers INTERESTED. #loveislandJanuary 25, 2023 See more

This new twist came at a time when it could really shake things up — will Ellie go for Tom and if so, will she survive the hell Olivia and Zara will put her through? Will Spencer steal Jessie away from Will?!

The UK going to bed tonight wondering who Ellie and Spencer pick during the recoupling tomorrow night #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/oSyAgxMyV4January 25, 2023 See more

It will be a long wait until tomorrow night, that's for sure...

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITVX (opens in new tab), with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.