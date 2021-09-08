‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ getting holiday special on The Roku Channel

Fans of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist can get excited for the holiday season right now, as it has been announced that a feature-length film that will serve as an encore for the former NBC show is going to premiere on The Roku Channel this year.

The film is titled Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas and is currently in production in Vancouver. The full cast from the Emmy-winning series reprising their roles, including Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher and Bernadette Peters.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist debuted on NBC in 2020. It centered on Zoey, a young woman who realizes that she has the ability to hear the innermost thoughts of people as songs and musical numbers. The show was cancelled after two seasons on NBC . Boosted by fan support, the creators shopped it at other networks and streamers. Now, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will conclude its run with this project that will air exclusively on The Roku Channel for free, marking the first original film for the ad-supported streaming service.

We do not yet have a premiere date for Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s head of Original Scripted Programming in the announcement. “The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special. We are absolutely thrilled to call Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas our first Roku Original film and make it available to both longtime fans and new ones on The Roku Channel this holiday.”

In addition to the original film, The Roku Channel will also begin streaming all 25 episodes of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist sometime later this fall.

The Roku Channel is Roku’s own streaming service. In addition to featuring a library of classic TV and movies, the streaming service has been expanding its Roku Originals efforts, including acquiring all of the former Quibi shows, including Die Hart and Most Dangerous Game.

The Roku Channel is available for free to anyone who has a Roku device.