Checkin' It Twice review: Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas hockey movie scores big

Some naysayers will say October is too early for Christmas movies, but to them we say "bah humbug!"

Between the hockey and the Christmas cheer, Checkin' It Twice is the perfect way to kick off the 2023 holiday season.

The first movie in Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2023 is Checkin’ It Twice starring Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry. What to Watch had a chance to review the movie ahead of its release let us tell you and it's everything you want in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

While it might be October, and I'm writing this review in sunny San Diego, the truth is that as a massive Hallmark Christmas movie fan I've been primed and ready for Countdown to Christmas. Not only that, but I'm also a big hockey fan and tis the season for NHL hockey .

Checkin’ It Twice, then, is Christmas kismet. (Bonus points to Hallmark buffs who recall that A Kismet Christmas debuted on Hallmark Channel last year.)

Matula (Ghosts of Christmas Always) and McGarry (When Calls the Heart) are Hallmark frequent flyers and fan favorites. Matula plays Ashley, a commercial real estate agent traveling home for the holidays to Trout Falls while McGarry plays Scott, a hockey player assigned to the town's Division III hockey team who aspires to move up to the NHL like his Hall of Fame father. They both are dealing with recent break ups when a mixup at the airport has them crossing paths shortly after landing. It also turns out that Scott will be staying in her family's guest house while he's in town.

Given that it's the holidays, Scott is required to participate in the town's Christmas festivities with the rest of the team but he believes his time is best spent trying to hone his skills in order to get called up. Meanwhile, Ashley ponders whether the high-powered New York real estate race is really making her happy.

Like most Hallmark movies, Checkin’ It Twice moves quickly. In this case, though the story flows effortlessly and there are magical holiday coincidences aplenty, they're very believable. Ashley's family is warm and welcoming, making Scott feel at home and opening his eyes to the possibility that he could finally have the one thing that was missing in his life after growing up with a largely absent father. For Ashley, she discovers what she's been looking for has been in front of her the whole time.

Matula and McGarry have great chemistry. Matula's Ashley is smart, confident and cheerful while McGarry's Scott moves past his drive to succeed to see that his goals might be getting in the way of living his life to the fullest.

The movie has a fun and festive setting that really enhances the story. Shoutout to production designer Olga Devyust for delivering that special blend of Hallmark holiday magic in every frame of the movie — yes, even at the ice rink. It's glorious.

What I loved about Checkin’ It Twice is that it's an easy movie to love. It's low conflict, with lots of feel-good moments that help put you into the holiday spirit even if you're thinking carving pumpkins instead of snow days.

Checkin’ It Twice is a great addition to the vast Hallmark Channel holiday movie library and perfect way to kick off the Countdown to Christmas 2023 celebration.