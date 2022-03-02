‘Casualty’ spoilers: Matthew Afolami’s living nightmare revealed!

Matthew Afolami was caught up in a militia bombing while an aid worker.

The full extent of Matthew Afolami’s traumatic experiences overseas are revealed through harrowing flashbacks in Casualty episode ‘Balancing the Scales’ (BBC1, 8.35pm, Saturday, March 5 - see our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Marty Kirkby and Adi Kapadia clash over a patient’s care.

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Matthew Afolami’s trauma secret

Matthew Afolami’s experiences as a medic in Africa are revealed this week, as he battles to control his terrifying flashbacks.

While treating traffic accident victim Jamie in the ED, Matthew (Osi Okerafor) re-lives horrifying moments from his past. He experiences intense memories of when he was travelling in an aid truck with colleague Justine (Olivia Niti) and they encountered the aftermath of an explosion.

While desperately trying to save as many lives as possible Matthew made life and death decisions, with unimaginable consequences...

Matthew and Olivia are caught up in a hellish situation. (Image credit: BBC)

Recently Matthew has secretly developed a ‘life for a life’ coping mechanism. For every person he saves, the anguished medic crosses a name off his list of those who’ve died.

This week, against his colleagues' advice, he undertakes a risky procedure to save Jamie. At first, he’s buoyant at his success... until angry Dylan Keogh reveals that Jamie may lose his leg.

Speaking exclusively to us, Osi Okerafor, who plays troubled Matthew, reveals: “Matthew’s trying his best to keep his trauma covered up. But the scary flashbacks are weighing him down. He has horror seared into his brain.

“The flashbacks transport him to his time as a field doctor where he lost patients. Now he doesn’t want to lose anyone else. Matthew will go to the ends of the earth to make sure patients survive. But he goes a bit too far…”

Is Matthew becoming a danger to patients?

Matthew is rocked by the consequences of his actions in 'Casualty'... (Image credit: BBC)

Marty and Adi - make or break?

Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) and Adi Kapadia (Raj Bajaj) treat double amputee patient Barry (Philip Goldacre), who comes in with a burn on his arm.

Marty suspects Barry’s son Greg (Joel Phillimore) isn’t coping as his bigoted father’s carer.

Marty turns to Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) for advice, and the senior medic recommends making a safeguarding referral. But when Marty’s social worker boyfriend Adi turns up, the fledgling couple find themselves having vastly different ideas about how to proceed.

Will this professional disagreement spill over into their personal life?

Will Marty regret standing his ground with Adi? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in ‘Casualty’ this week…

Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) is deeply sarcastic when Matthew impresses Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) and Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) with his risky surgery on Jamie’s leg in Resus.

In true Stevie style she takes it upon herself to explain the Male Idiot Theory, leaving Matthew seething with rage!

Later, while Matthew is treating another patient, Rhys, he freezes. Will Stevie be forced to step in?

Even Stevie's side-eye exudes sarcasm in 'Casualty' (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan Keogh (William Beck) is scathing when Matthew endangers Jamie’s leg. When he hears about Rhys (James Cooney) will Matthew face a suspension, or worse?

What's the betting that fuming Dylan Keogh is only moments away from an exasperated hands-on-hips moment? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Rash gets wind of Matthew’s fragile mental state when he confides in him that today is the anniversary of something he’d rather forget. Can Rash, always a superb listener, help Matthew open up?

Also this week, Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) isn’t buying a patient's story…

Rash is worried for Matthew. As are we Rash. As are we... (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday, March 5 2022 at 8.35pm on BBC1. It is available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.