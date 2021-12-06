‘Casualty’ spoilers: Tess and Charlie’s Christmas Day terror!

Tess and Charlie are caught up in a terrifying explosion in Part 2 of Casualty's Christmas Day Special!

Tess and Charlie must pull out all the stops to save a newborn baby in the next episode of Casualty.

Casualty episode ‘Remember Me - Part Two’ (BBC1, 9.25pm, Saturday 11 December 2021 - see our TV Guide for listings) picks up directly after last week’s nail-biting cliffhanger.

This week’s Casualty opens with Rosie Kemper’s cinematic, hold-your-breath tumble over the balcony before accelerating full-throttle into emergency medicine.

Meanwhile, Iain Dean’s life hangs in the balance following last week’s disastrous quarry rescue.

With limited resources and the clock ticking the team, headed by Charlie Fairhead and Dylan Keogh, battle to keep Iain alive while simultaneously trying to save Rosie and her unborn baby during an explosive (literally!) Christmas Day shift at Holby ED.

Full Casualty spoilers below.

Iain Dean's life hangs by a thread in 'Casualty'... (Image credit: BBC)

Tess and Charlie team up

Tess and Charlie must put aside their differences to save pregnant nurse Rosie Kemper and her unborn baby!

Last week Rosie (Molly Wright) was pushed over a balcony by her mentally ill mum Laura Merriman. Laura (Holly Aird) abused Rosie during her childhood by making her ill and, after spending 14 years in prison, Laura attacked Rosie at the ED on her release...

This week Charlie (Derek Thompson) and Tess (Suzanne Packer) must unite to save unconscious Rosie and deliver her premature daughter by c-section.

Once the Holby ED dream team. Can Tess and Charlie save innocent lives? (Image credit: BBC)

Kidnapping horror

Unaware that Laura’s dangerous, she's present in Resus as Tess and Charlie treat Rosie! Yet alarm bells start to ring when Laura becomes unnervingly possessive of the baby, names her Holly, and shows no concern for deathly ill Rosie.

By the time Tess and Charlie remember Laura’s last visit to the ED during Christmas 2006 - when she gave younger Rosie a near-fatal overdose of insulin and stabbed paramedic Josh! - it’s too late. Laura has kidnapped baby Holly!

Laura (Holly Aird) snatches premature baby Holly while everyone is distracted... (Image credit: BBC)

Tess reveals her secret

Tess orders a hospital lockdown and, despite Charlie’s fury at her throughout the fraught shift, they team up to search for Laura.

Terrifyingly, when they find Laura, she’s holding a scalpel and threatens to kill her infant granddaughter!

So, in a desperate attempt to connect with Laura, Tess opens up about the tragedies in her life since leaving Holby in 2015...

See our interview with Suzanne Packer to find out what Tess is hiding

Police officer Ffion Morgan (Stirling Gallacher) waits outside while Tess and Charlie attempt to talk Laura down. (Image credit: BBC)

Deadly explosion

Charlie realises he’s judged his friend too harshly but sadly Tess’ words are wasted on Laura.

When Charlie notices smoke filling the room, he intentionally antagonises Laura, who lunges at him with the blade. This allows Tess a split second to grab baby Holly, just as there’s a deadly explosion!

Will anyone get out alive?



Speaking to Whattowatch.com about these episodes Suzanne Packer, who’s sworn to secrecy on who lives and who dies, said: “Tess is very involved in this explosive storyline - wink, wink, nudge, nudge!”

Laura causes a DEADLY explosion in 'Casualty'. (Image credit: BBC)

Iain’s near-death experience

News of Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) collapsing in the ambulance bay reaches the ED team, who are desperate to save him.

It’s a life and death battle with Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) at the helm.

Iain’s condition deteriorates quickly and Ethan and the team must try and figure out if he’s suffered a massive trauma or suffering internal injuries after he attempted a daring, solo rescue of a young boy and his abusive stepdad from a quarry last week.

The team ultimately manage to save Iain, but at what cost to the heroic paramedic?

Chrissie (Lauren Crace) looks on as Iain goes downhill quickly. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in 'Casualty' this week…

Dylan Keogh is caught in an impossible balancing act as he tries to ensure all the patients under his care live to see another day.

Iain’s HEMS partner Chrissie (Lauren Crace) looks on helplessly as his life hangs by a thread.

Social worker Adi Kapadia (Raj Bajaj) is flattered by nurse Marty Kikby’s attention - until the hospital goes into lockdown. As news of Laura’s kidnapping of Holly begins to spread, and he blames himself for putting everyone in danger...

Friends reunited. Can Charlie and Tess put aside their misunderstanding before it's too late? (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday Dec. 11 2021 at 9.25pm on BBC1 and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

Part 1 of Remember Me is also now available on BBC iPlayer. See our Casualty spoilers for more.

Remember Me Parts 1 and 2 are written by Barbara Machin, who also wrote the two-episode special in which Holly Aird first made her appearance as Laura Merriman in 2006. Barbara is best known for creating Waking the Dead, which also starred Holly Aird!