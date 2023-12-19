Coronation Street spoilers: a sickening Christmas lie rocks the street
Airs at 8:30pm on Monday 25th December 2023 on ITV1.
Ed Bailey feels guilty as his family shower him with love in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Christmas Day is a family affair for the residents of Coronation Street as Weathefield’s finest gather together at their respective houses to reflect over the last 12 months and look forward to what the future holds.
At No.3, Ed Bailey watches guiltily as the family unwrap the few meagre presents they managed to salvage and he feels even worse when he unwraps the watch inscribed with ‘For the World’s Best Dad. Our Hero’. Alya calls round and invites them all to join her family at Speed Daal for Christmas lunch.
At the Builder’s yard flat, Paul and Billy look forward to a peaceful Christmas Day with a film and a bottle of fizz. But Gemma and Chesney are worried when they can’t get hold of Paul. Fearing he might have had a fall, Chesney and Todd break down the door and get more than they bargained for! Back at Chesney and Gemma’s, Bernie video calls the family from prison and together they sing ‘Away in a Manger’.
Peter Barlow gives Carla a beautiful present, a silver bracelet inscribed with ‘P loves C’ but he is shocked when she reveals what she has bought him.
Tracy is unimpressed to realise she is cooking for ten at the Barlows, and a joke about relationship gap years causes some friction between her and Steve. Popping over to the flower shop to find a bottle of wine, she serves Tommy Orpington who has seized the opportunity to get a last-minute gift for his mum.
In the café, Evelyn and Mary are tipsy as they help Roy prepare the Christmas dinner. Evelyn opens her present from Roy and is genuinely touched to see what he bought her.
Meanwhile, In the bistro, the Platts and the Websters take their seats and peruse the menu.
Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.
