Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi Alahan DEAD in shock twist?

Aadi Alahan lies unconscious on the sofa in his flat in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Aadi Alahan calls at No.7 to grab a quiet word with Nina and they both agree to never mention their kiss again. Whilst Dev serves their birthday lunch, Asha unwraps her present from Aadi and is shocked to find a beautiful bracelet. Noting a guilty look, Asha demands Aadi explain himself and Aadi and Nina are forced to admit they shared a kiss.

Later, Asha lets herself into Aadi’s flat to find him dozing on the sofa, she hurls the bracelet at him and asserts that she never wants to see him again before storming out. Unbeknown to Asha, Aadi lies unconscious in his flat with the broken carbon monoxide alarm on the side. Will they realise before it’s too late?



Craig calls at the café and assures Evelyn that she’s no longer under suspicion. Meanwhile, Cassie hides her unease as Craig informs them that they’re still looking for Terry’s attacker and that same person stole a large amount of cash.

Later, Hope catches Cassie with the cash, but will she keep quiet when Cassie offers her some of it?

In the café, Ed does his best to persuade Sarah that Damon’s a changed man and is trying to turn his life around. Sarah approaches Damon and after admitting that she may have been quick to judge, suggests they meet for a drink later. As a thrilled Damon heads down the street, he’s horrified to discover that his car has been crushed.

Sarah gives Damon a chance. (Image credit: ITV)

Carla’s deeply unimpressed when she has to cut short a call with an important client because Bobby’s been causing mayhem by distracting the machinists from their work.

Bobby causes trouble for Carla. (Image credit: ITV)

Caitlin, the social worker, calls at No.5 and assures a frustrated Gemma and Chesney that things are moving in the right direction, but reports of this nature take time.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.