Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi Alahan finds himself in HUGE trouble

Aadi Alahan takes the fall for Summer in Wednesday's episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the exam room, Summer unzips her blood sugar testing kit to reveal Aadi Alahan’s revision cards hidden inside. When the invigilator heads over, Summer panics and makes out she needs to test her sugar levels. Outside she opens the bag and realises with horror that the cards are missing.

Back in the exam room, the invigilator finds the revision notes on the floor and recognising the handwriting as Aadi’s, bundles him out of the room. The exam over, Summer heads off, only to hear Mrs Crawshaw tearing a strip off Aadi for cheating. Will Summer come clean and admit she took the revision cards in with her?

Will Summer stay quiet as Aadi is accused of cheating? (Image credit: ITV )

Suspicions mount about the circumstances surrounding the crash and more and more people start to suspect Toyah had something to do with it, especially with her continued absence.

At Eileen’s request, Frank apologises to George for any upset he caused in the past and insists that he and Eileen join him and Sean for dinner to bury the hatchet. Will George be prepared to meet up with Frank and put the past behind him? And is Frank really telling the truth about wanting to move on?

Frank apologies to George. (Image credit: ITV )

Daisy and Jenny sample Leo’s homebrew only to find it’s horrible. When Leo asserts that he’s looking forward to the beer tasting, Daisy and Jenny look awkward. How will they break the news to him that it tastes terrible?

Jenny and Daisy lie to protect Leo. (Image credit: ITV)

Max cooks a surprise tea for David and Shona, admitting he’s practising as he’s hoping to impress his new girlfriend on their first date.

As Brian leads a glammed-up Cathy into the Rovers, she’s disappointed to realise her date night consists of a beer tasting at the local pub.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.