Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi Alahan’s plan massively backfires!

Dev can't stop Aadi Alahan from going through with the wedding!

Aadi Alahan and Kelly’s plan to get hitched hits a hitch in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Aadi Alahan and Kelly learn that because they’re under 18, the Gazette competition rules require written consent from their parents or guardians. With their ‘secret’ engagement all over the Gazette, Dev, Maria and Gary are all in agreement that the pair are far too young to get married. As Dev and Aadi row over Kelly’s background, Dev grabs Aadi causing him to fall and hit his head. Telling Dev that he’s leaving for good, Aadi storms out. Will Dev be able to find his son and make amends?

Bernie assures Chesney and Gemma that she didn’t steal Joseph’s uniform. Fern returns the school uniform to Bernie and suggests that as they look so similar, maybe she can help her out.

Bernie needs Fern's help... (Image credit: ITV)

Over a slap-up lunch at Speed Daal to celebrate her 18th birthday, Billy hands Summer a letter which her Dad asked him to give her on her 18th and Summer admits she’s scared of opening the letter.

Later, Billy reveals the diabetic nurse called to confirm she is eligible for a glucose monitor, but Summer’s upset that he and Aaron went behind her back. After a row with Aaron, Summer reads her Dad’s letter. Will it change her outlook?

Summer is furious with Billy and Aaron. (Image credit: ITV)

Sean confides in Eileen how Dylan wants to move up here, and later Dylan admits that he lied about being bullied at school because he wants to live with him rather than in London. Sean agrees to speak to Violet. Will she agree Dylan can stay?

Sarah assures Stephen that she won’t let a knockback from the bank deter her and she’ll find the money some other way.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.