Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin and Alfie reunited?
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 17 June 2022 on ITV.
In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings) will Abi Franklin and baby Alfie finally be reunited.
As Debbie implores Kevin to think carefully before taking on Alfie as his own, Jack overhears how Kevin had an affair with Molly behind Tyrone’s back, resulting in his birth. He struggles to take it all in but wishes Abi Franklin and Kevin good luck at the hearing.
In the court waiting room, Abi slags off the judicial system to a woman nearby and, with the custody hearing about to start, the Judge takes her seat and Abi’s horrified to realise it’s the woman she met in the waiting room!
Believing she’s ruined any chance she had, Abi listens as the local authority solicitor lists her failings as a mother and recommends that Alfie remain in care. Is Abi set to lose Alfie all over again?
With Shona wanting to relax, David returns home to find incense burning and her flat on her back whilst Bernie administers crystals. When Bernie picks up an ornament Gail brought back from Thailand and advises them to get rid of it as it’s responsible for all the negative energy in the house, David’s sceptical but Shona reckons she’s onto something. Will Gail agree?
Later, David hands Max some cash, tells him he deserves a treat and should take Sonya out for dinner.
Brian tells Cathy that despite everything, he doesn’t want to lose her and he’s put an offer on a house in Cornwall in the hope she’ll come with him. Trying to hide her misgivings will Cathy agree or will she finally admit to Brian that her heart just isn’t in it?
Debbie confronts Nick and Leanne and reveals that there’s £4k missing from the business account. Who took the money?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.