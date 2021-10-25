‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Abi Franklin calls off her wedding?

Abi Franklin confesses everything to Kevin in Wednesday's first episode of Coronation Street (7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

After Debbie and Jack discovered the truth about her plan to kill Corey, Abi knows it is only a matter of time before Kevin finds out.

And with Debbie demanding that Abi leaves Kevin or she'll tell him all about the gun and the letter, Abi knows that if she wants any chance of Kevin talking to her again she needs to come clean, and fast.

Abi assures Debbie that she is going to tell Kevin the truth, and promises that she will then be out of their lives, convinced that he won't want anything to do with her once he learns she tried to kill Corey.

Kevin is shocked to get home and find Abi packing her bags, and she explains that she stole his money, bought a gun, and planned to murder Corey for killing Seb, but she didn't go through with it because Nina talked her out of it.

Abi packs her bags and prepares to leave Kevin. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, after he has had time to recover from the shock of Abi's confession, Kevin finds her in Seb's memorial garden and tells her that he loves her more than anything and still wants to get married!

Abi is stunned, convinced their future would be over once she told Kevin about her plans to kill Corey, and she's even more surprised when he then tells her to meet him at the hotel where he will be waiting to marry her.

But is marrying Kevin still what Abi wants? Or will she call off her wedding at the last minute?

Kevin finds Abi in the memorial garden and begs her to marry him. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Emma confides in Steve that Curtis has gone missing, he’s got an exam today but he’s convinced he might not live long enough to graduate.

Steve finds Curtis in Victoria Garden and gently persuades him not to give up and offers him a lift to his exam.

But, when Steve’s car fails to start, Curtis gets out and gives it a push, but as the car leaps into life, Curtis sinks to his knees, clutching his chest - is he having a heart attack?

Steve is horrified when it appears Curtis is having a heart attack. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Maria organises a demonstration outside the council building and is thrilled when Ken, Aggie, Roy, Daniel, and Mary all arrive to show their support.

But there is a setback when Phill arrives and reveals he is on the planning committee for the new bypass.

Maria is on a mission! (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Zeedan tells Alya and Yasmeen that he has rehired the food van and is adamant that he will manage to make a success of it this time around. But little do they know, this is all just a cover to help Hashim and his money laundering.

Zeedan has a plan, little does Alya realise, it is a very dodgy plan! (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.