Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin has news for Imran…

Abi Franklin snaps back at Imran in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Leanne suggests to Imran and Toyah that they should have a naming day for Alfie. And later, an adamant Imran tells Toyah that Abi Franklin won’t be going to the naming party. But does Abi have a knock back of her own?

Aaron assures Summer that he’s in no way judging her, but reckons it’s best if they don’t see each other outside of the support group. In her bedroom, Summer looks at her reflection in the mirror, hating what she sees.

Summer's insecurities resurface. (Image credit: ITV)

On behalf of Peter, Carla tries to make amends with Mr Thorne but she is shocked when he asks her to dinner. Reluctantly she gives him her number on the basis he will call her about dropping the charges against Peter. Mr Thorne agrees and offers to retire with immediate effect if, in return, he withdraws his complaint with the hospital. Peter returns home and Carla pops out, accidentally leaving her phone behind. Peter’s horrified to read a message from Mr Thorne telling her he looks forward to their dinner. Later, Peter confronts Carla and tells her that he intends to make him pay.

When Sarah suggests that he should work his sales magic on Mr Needham, is the game up for Kirk? Meanwhile, Tyrone suggests that Fiz should stay and watch their favourite TV programme together for old time’s sake, what will she say?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.