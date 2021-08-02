'Coronation Street' spoilers: Alina Pop discovers the truth about the fire!

As Evelyn and Alina Pop quiz him about Fiz in Friday's Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings), Tyrone is regretting going along with the plan. When Evelyn tells him she has called Cilla so knows Fiz is not there, he finally crumbles and admits everything.

Will Evelyn support him or head straight to the police station? When Alina hears from Chesney that Cilla is on holiday in Cornwall she is confused about Tyrone’s story and when she sees Evelyn and Tyrone let Fiz and Hope into the house she makes a decision.

Evelyn makes a tough decision. (Image credit: ITV)

As a tearful Fiz is helped into the police car, Alina approaches Tyrone and reveals that she called the police having discovered that Fiz was lying about her whereabouts. Will Tyrone’s next words lead to the beginning of the end for these two?

Evelyn quizzes Hope about the fire and is deeply troubled by her lack of remorse. Tyrone catches up with Alina in Victoria Garden and reveals the awful truth, that it was Hope who started the fire. Alina’s dumbstruck. Meanwhile, at the police station, will Fiz take the blame for Hope’s crimes?

Having moved back into No.11, Todd tells Mary that he intends to be a better person, starting with his community service. But when Billy realises Todd has been assigned to work at the soup kitchen he is furious and sends him packing — had Todd fallen at the first hurdle?

Mary hopes Todd will turn his life around. (Image credit: ITV)

Mary queues up at the soup kitchen and persuades Billy to find a job for Todd or he could end up in prison and he finally relents. When Billy reveals that they won’t be working together again as he’s made sure they’re on different shifts, Todd realises he’s a long way to go before Billy will forgive him.

Billy isn't ready to forgive and forget. (Image credit: ITV)

Nina and Roy discover the memorial garden has been ransacked and are appalled that someone could do such a thing. Devastated, Nina accuses Asha but has she got it wrong?

Roys wants to know who ransacked the memorial garden. (Image credit: ITV)

As Ryan heads off to a gig, Daisy takes the opportunity to flirt with Daniel, making out how much she loves kids and complimenting him on his photos of Bertie. As Daisy continues to flirt with Daniel, he laps up the attention, clearly very taken with her. As the pair consider opening another bottle of Champagne, their mood is broken by the return of Ryan. As Daniel heads out, Daisy watches him go, wistfully.Is it time to get rid of Ryan?

