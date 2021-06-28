'Coronation Street' spoilers: Alya Nazir and Daisy clash!

Alya Nazir is suspicious of Daisy's motives In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 9.00pm – see our TV Guide for listings).

Daisy and Ryan plan their promo party in Victoria Garden for Simon’s 18th birthday and Daisy instructs Alya to pay her friend a visit at the boutique in the precinct as she’ll sort her out with a wow dress.

Alya arrives for the promo party dressed up to the nines but she’s gutted to see Daisy wearing exactly the same dress and is convinced she’s been set up.

Ryan returns home buzzing after the success of the party and singing Daisy’s praises and when Alya asserts that Daisy fancies him, he leaps to her defence.

Alya Nazir is gutted when Ryan jumps to Daisy's defence after his successful gig. (Image credit: ITV)

Leanne calls at No.8 and begs Natasha to reconsider and let Nick be a part of Sam’s life for both their sakes.

Natasha relents and tells Nick he can see Sam. Audrey, Nick, David, and Shona wave Gail off as she leaves for Thailand.

Audrey, Nick, David and Shona feel sad as a cheerful Gail heads off for a new adventure. (Image credit: ITV)

Assuming the note to be from Paul, Todd is furious warns him off. ANd later, when Billy finds a helpline flyer with an abusive message scrawled on it, Todd explains that Paul’s behind it, and Billy sets off to have it out with him.

Meanwhile, Paul shows the flyer to Gemma and she reckons Todd’s hiding something.

Todd heads home to find a hooded figure about to break into their flat... but who is the stranger and are they behind the threatening letters?

Who is the hooded figure breaking into the flat? (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Sarah calls Izzy and makes it clear that they want her back at the factory.

Suddenly Izzy announces that she’d like to resign from her job and Sarah tells Carla about her sudden resignation.

Can Sarah get to the bottom of Izzy’s issues?

Coronation Street Airs Monday, Tuesday/Wednesday and Friday this week - schedules are subject to change due to the Euro 2020 fixtures.