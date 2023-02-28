Coronation Street spoilers: Amy Barlow confronts Aaron

Amy Barlow pieces together the night before in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amy Barlow wakes up, hungover and with no memory of how she got into bed, while in the garage, a hungover Aaron feels wretched about the night before. As the youngsters meet at Speed Daal for lunch, Aaron tells Amy that he’s struggling too, things went too far and they shouldn’t have slept together. Amy reels in shock at the enormity of his revelation and the reality of what went on hits her hard.

Having made up with Summer, Aaron catches up with Amy on the street and begs her to forget about their drunken sex. When Amy asserts that she was far too drunk to consent, he goes all out to convince her that she wanted sex as much as he did and that they’re equally responsible for what happened. Amy knows he’s lying but what will she do about it?

When Fiz and Tyrone pop home for a romantic lunch they find Hope there who’s skipped school. As Fiz steps towards her, Hope flinches and begs her not to hit her. Stunned Fiz and Tyrone accuse Beth of slapping Hope and then lying about it…

Fiz and Tyrone worry about Hope. (Image credit: ITV)

Daisy meets for lunch with her Mum but when Christina introduces her new boyfriend, she’s horrified to realise it’s Justin!

Justin steps up his campaign of terror. (Image credit: ITV)

Tim sees a picture of a country cottage on Elaine’s laptop and worries for her safety when she reveals she’s looking at properties and taking Stephen’s advice as they’ll be spending a substantial amount of time there. Will he reveal his concerns to his mum?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.