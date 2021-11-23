‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Ayla Nazir gets an exciting offer...

Is Alya Nazir is torn when she gets a phone call.

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Elaine sends Alya Nazir into a spin when she offers to sell her share of the business.

Yasmeen meets Stu at the soup kitchen and invites him to Speed Daal for a free meal. Meanwhile, as Zeedan and Ryan mull over how best to launder all Hashim’s cash to get him off their backs, Alya Nazir takes a call from Elaine, who reveals she wants to sell her share in the business.

Putting on a brave face, Daisy tells Jenny that Daniel is history and she’s accepted an invitation from Ashley for a weekend away. When Daniel confides in Adam that Daisy’s dumped him for a footballer, Adam reckons he’s dodged a bullet.

Summer gives herself a makeover in an attempt to look like Daisy but when Daniel fails to notice she’s deflated.

When Curtis finds out that Emma’s been in touch with his family and invited them to the wedding, he’s not happy.

Meanwhile, Emma tells Aggie that Curtis has dropped out of medical school. She quizzes him over his decision but he refuses to discuss it, explaining he’s more concerned with his appointment with the specialist.

Leaving Emma in the waiting room, Curtis heads in to see the doctor. What has Dr Handley got to say about his condition?

Aggie confronts Grace over the sofa, who admits she sold it as she needed the cash. Furious, Aggie tells her she won’t be babysitting again. Later, Grace meets Bernie for a drink at the Christmas market leaving Glory home alone.

Coronation Street continues at 8.30pm.