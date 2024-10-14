Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany Platt ATTACKED by an intruder?

Bethany Platt is stunned when an intruder breaks in to the flat in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Sarah collects Bethany Platt from the hospital and rejects a call from an unknown number as Bethany breaks down in tears. In the prison, a frustrated Damon is clearly trying to get through to her. Sarah settles her daughter at the flat before heading out to do some food shopping. When Bethany hears the door open, she is shocked to see it’s not her mum but an intruder in a balaclava.

Can she hide before they see her?

Lauren gives Dee-Dee flowers as thanks for offering her and Frankie a home, while Michael praises her for letting them move in.

Later, Lauren’s social worker calls at Dee-Dee’s flat for a chat, but when Dee-Dee starts to make tea and finds an old love note from Joel in the cupboard, she’s upset and dashes out.

Can she cope with Lauren moving in?

Dee-Dee regrets asking Lauren to move in. (Image credit: ITV)

As Leanne and Nick divide up their belongings, Sam struggles to hide his upset before Leanne gets emotional about leaving when she starts to think about Oliver. Seeing how upset she is, Nick apologises for how things have ended between them

Sam struggles to cope with Leanne and Nick's decision. (Image credit: ITV)

Bobby visits No.8 to ask why Max is avoiding him and finds Lauren there too. When they insist they aren’t ghosting him, he demands to know what they are hiding.

Dev orders Chesney to complete a deep clean of the kebab shop by Friday.

Meanwhile, Gemma returns to work at the Rovers but struggles to cope and Kit tells her she came back to work too soon, offering her the use of a friend’s cottage in the Lake District.

In the salon, Audrey and David discuss Gail and reckon she’s a fool to trust Jesse.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.