Coronation Street spoilers: BLACKMAIL! Someone knows Stephen Reid's secret

Stephen Reid gets a taste of his own medicine in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm



Whilst showing off his new car and showing Owen and Angelique samples of their first order with Michael and Sarah, Stephen Reid opens a hand delivered letter. He is shocked to find a single line reading “I know what you did to Rufus”.

Over at the Rovers he struggles to get into a celebratory mood with the others as they drink to the second order. As he heads back to the factory, he is approached by the two lads he tried to buy LSD off who reveal that they sent the letter and they want £10k or they’ll go to the police. How is he going to get out of this one?

Meanwhile, Elaine tells a horrified Tim and Sally that she and Stephen will be moving into their apartment any day. Tim angrily tells Stephen that he’d prefer to die than let him marry his Mum. Will Stpehen make sure his wish comes true?



When Sarah suggests a date lunch but without the lunch, Adam’s delighted. When Damon discovers Dee-Dee’s taken over his licence application, he guesses correctly that Sarah doesn’t want him to spend any time with Adam.



Damon realises he is getting under Sarah's skin. (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Summer helps Amy with her economics coursework. When Aaron enters, a stressed Amy spots him and knocks over her coffee, completely drenching her laptop. As she tries in vain to get her laptop working, she admits to Tracy and Summer that she’s already had a warning from Uni because she’s so behind with her work.

When Tracy finds a brand new laptop on the doorstep, Amy’s stunned. Who is it from?

Eileen returns home to find George struggling with his model boat having glued his fingers together.



In the café, Paul shows Dee-Dee a letter confirming his court date.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.