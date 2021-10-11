‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Can Dev Alahan save both his children?

Dev Alahan only has time to save one of his children.

Dev Alahan faces an impossible choice as his car fills with smoke...

Dev Alahan is forced to make the heartbreaking decision of which of his kids he drags from the wreck of his burning car as the smoke seeps in around them.

Believing Asha to be in more danger he goes to her aid and drags her away from the car just before it explodes.

Dev Alahan carries his daughter from the burning wreckage. (Image credit: ITV)

Kevin arrives at the crash site but is attacked by Harvey who steals the pick up truck and legs it into the open countryside!

Alone in the bistro Leanne, dressed as Morticia Addams, comes face to face with her worst nightmare as escaped convict Harvey makes a dramatic return to the street.

Harvey Gaskell frees himself and heads off in search of revenge. (Image credit: ITV)

Despite her own feelings towards Corey, Nina Lucas is desperate to stop Abi, but with the storm raging she wonders if she will get there in time.

Meanwhile, Abi goes in search of Corey but with everyone in Halloween masks it proves tricky. Eventually, she confronts him and as he goads her she prepares to pull the trigger the ground suddenly gives way beneath them.

Abi and Corey find themselves trapped in a Victorian sewer, unaware that the gun lies midway between them on the ground.

Will Abi and Corey survive their horrific fall? (Image credit: ITV)

At the House of Horrors the music suddenly cuts out as a panicked Ryan peers out of the tent through the rain, he and Debbie realise the generator has gone and there is a hole in the ground where it one stood.

Carla breaks the news to a stunned Jenny that Johnny is moving to Bali - how will she react?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.