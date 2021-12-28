‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Can Tim Metcalfe keep his secret?

Will Sally notice that Tim Metcalfe is keeping something from her?

Tim Metcalfe is shifty after his MOT but will Sally notice in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Having successfully passed their health checks, Sally reckons they deserve a treat, but Tim Metcalfe is reluctant and it’s clear he’s hiding something from her.

As a furtive Tim takes a call confirming an appointment, Sally’s none the wiser about what happened.

Elsewhere, Emma and Faye are still in shock over what happened when they hit an elderly man with their car. Soon they come to realise what the fallout will be like if they confess, so they vow to keep the accident a secret. But have they already incriminated themselves when someone spots them leaving the flat?

Meanwhile, Craig is keen to make plans for moving in with Faye. Will she feel the need to come clean before they live together?

Craig's presence means Faye and Emma have to make a pact! (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Abi remains calm and lies convincingly to Kevin, making out that she and Imran were rowing over Kelly and nothing more - but will he fall for her lies?

Later, Abi calls at the builder’s yard flat and as Toyah buzzes her up, Imran’s heart is in his mouth. Was the pregnancy test positive? And is Toyah about to find out Imran's darkest secret?

Meanwhile, Sarah calls at Adam’s office where he assures her that he only cares about her and Harry and couldn’t care less about Lydia. Sarah thaws towards him but will it last?

Coronation Street continues on Tuesday at 8.00pm on ITV with a special hour-long episode.