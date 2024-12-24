Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor makes a shocking confession to Lisa!

Carla Connor makes an unexpected admission to Lisa Swain in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Tuesday 31st December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Lisa surprises Carla with a romantic lunch in the café, but their meal is cut short when Lisa receives an urgent call to an incident. As Carla tells Kit Green, he receives an urgent request for back up at the same address. Lisa returns with a bruised face and split lip, but reassures Carla she's fine and ready for a drink.

In the Rovers, New Year celebrations are in full swing as Jenny Bradley rings the bell and everyone joins in on the countdown to midnight. But when Carla confesses to Lisa that she loves her, does Lisa feel the same?

Are Carla's feeling for Lisa reciprocated? (Image credit: ITV)

Kit tells David Platt that he’s back on the Radcliffe brothers’ hit list and warns him to watch his back. Meanwhile, David's wife Shona arrives at the salon and hesitantly suggests an evening of board games with Lily. Audrey Roberts urges David to put his family first, but will David take his gran's advice?

Elsewhere, Ken Barlow raves about the ballet and apologises to Cassie Plummer for being bad company but he feels absolutely exhausted.

Evelyn Pummer offloads her concerns. (Image credit: ITV)

When Evelyn Plummer complains that her life lacks purpose these days, Roy Cropper says she should do a law degree. Will Evelyn consider Roy's suggestion?

Leanne Battersby bumps into Nick Tilsley, Toyah and Sam Blakeman, who tell her that they’re going into town to celebrate Nick’s birthday. How will Leanne feel?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.