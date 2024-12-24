Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor makes a shocking confession to Lisa!
Airs Tuesday 31st December 2024 at 8.00pm on ITV1
Carla Connor makes an unexpected admission to Lisa Swain in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Tuesday 31st December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Lisa surprises Carla with a romantic lunch in the café, but their meal is cut short when Lisa receives an urgent call to an incident. As Carla tells Kit Green, he receives an urgent request for back up at the same address. Lisa returns with a bruised face and split lip, but reassures Carla she's fine and ready for a drink.
In the Rovers, New Year celebrations are in full swing as Jenny Bradley rings the bell and everyone joins in on the countdown to midnight. But when Carla confesses to Lisa that she loves her, does Lisa feel the same?
Kit tells David Platt that he’s back on the Radcliffe brothers’ hit list and warns him to watch his back. Meanwhile, David's wife Shona arrives at the salon and hesitantly suggests an evening of board games with Lily. Audrey Roberts urges David to put his family first, but will David take his gran's advice?
Elsewhere, Ken Barlow raves about the ballet and apologises to Cassie Plummer for being bad company but he feels absolutely exhausted.
When Evelyn Plummer complains that her life lacks purpose these days, Roy Cropper says she should do a law degree. Will Evelyn consider Roy's suggestion?
Leanne Battersby bumps into Nick Tilsley, Toyah and Sam Blakeman, who tell her that they’re going into town to celebrate Nick’s birthday. How will Leanne feel?
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
- Daniel Osbourne - Rob Mallard
- Adam Barlow - Sam Robertson
- Amy Barlow - Elle Mulvaney
- Steve McDonald - Simon Gregson
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
