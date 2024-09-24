Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor receives DEVASTATING news!

Carla Connor makes a shocking revelation in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Ryan Connor gives Carla an official-looking letter at the factory and her face falls when she reads it. In the café, Ryan divulges to DS Lisa Swain that Carla is stressed about her plea hearing, but Lisa questions if there's something else going on. What has upset Carla?

As the residents put on the finishing touches for Paul Foreman's memorial rave on the street, Bernie Winter asks Todd Grimshaw to bring her son's ashes so she can give him the best spot on the dancefloor. When a hungover Billy Mayhew goes to the undertakers for Paul's ashes, he's stunned to discover that Bernie already has them.

Bernie thanks everyone for giving Paul a night to remember and reveals that she wants to send his ashes into space. How will Billy react to her plans?

The residents get ready for Paul Foreman's memorial rave in the street. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy Mayhew discovers that Bernie Winter already has Paul's ashes. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the Platts rally around to try and support Bethany as best they can following her botched surgery. When Gail Platt suggests she could sell the house to raise the money for Bethany’s medical bills, son David is horrified as he points out they’d be homeless.

Daniel Osbourne shares his plan to use some of his son Bertie’s trust fund money to help Bethany, but Ken Barlow advises him to think again. How will the Platts come up with the money?

Dee-Dee Bailey confronts Joel Deering's dad at the police station and suggests his son has gone on the run. However, DS Lisa Swain intervenes and tells Dee-Dee to accept that Joel is dead. Is Joel really dead?

DS Lisa Swain and Dee-Dee Bailey tell Joel Deering's dad some bad news. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, Kirk Sutherland holds a meeting of the Singles Club and discusses movies with Izzy Armstrong. Could there be romance blossoming between the pair after his heartbreaking split with Beth Tinker?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.